67-year-old- Man ‘Hit & Run by SUV on NH 66 Declared Brain Dead at Hospital

Mangaluru: On 12 April 2023, at around 7.15 pm, an elderly man during his routine evening walk while crossing the busy NH-66 in front of Ganesh Bus Parking yard, near Vyasnagar, near KPT was hit by speeding while colour ‘SUV Fortuner’ moving from Kuntikhan towards KPT. The driver of the SUV fled after knocking down the elderly man. The victim who was immediately rushed to the nearby A J Hospital, was pronounced BRAIN DEAD by the doctors.

The victim has been identified as 67-year-old Kamalaksha Nayak, a resident of Vyasnagar. Police who are investigating the case are trying to trace the vehicle, based on any information received or through nearby CCTV footage if any is available.

With no strict laws enforced and no hefty fines or punishment given on Hit & Run cases, it has become a frequent norm for road accidents in India.

