679 Persons Test Positive and 11 Die of COVID-19 in DK on June 17

Mangaluru: The COVID-19 death toll crossed the 1000 mark on June 17 as eleven persons succumbed to the disease and 679 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus in Dakshina Kannada district.

As many as 657 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 86,344 positive cases have been reported in the district and 1,009 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 6,605 active cases in the district.

