685 new cases take Gujarat’s Covid tally to 2,50,598



Gandhinagar: Gujarat on Friday reported 685 new Covid1-19 cases, taking its overall coronavirus tally to 2,50,598, while 3 deaths in the past 24 hours took the state’s Covid death toll to 4,335. The state health authorities conducted 49,952 tests in the last 24 hours.

Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of cases on Friday at 134, followed by Surat (126), Vadodara (117), Rajkot (79), Junagadh (20), Kutch (18), Gandhinagar, Jamnagar and Mahesana (16 each), Anand (14), Dahod (13), Bharuch (12), Sabarkantha (10), Chotta Udepur (9), Banaskantha, Panchmahals and Narmada (8 each), Bhavnagar, Gir-Somnath and Mahisagar (7 each), Amreli, Kheda and Morbi (6 each), Surendranagar and Tapi (5 each), Patan (4), Devbhoomi Dwarka and Navsari (3 each), and Aravalli and Dangs (1 each).

Gujarat has reported 5,560 cases so far in January at an average of 695 cases per day.

On a positive note, a total of 892 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,38,114. The state presently has 8,149 active cases, out of which the condition of 8,088 is stable, whereas 61 critical patients are on ventilator support.

Meanwhile, three people succumbed to the virus in Gujarat on Friday, two in Ahmedabad and one in Tapi. Gujarat’s mortality rate is gradually coming down and presently stands at 1.73 per cent.

Till now, the health authorities have conducted 1,00,53,558 tests in Gujarat, of which 98,02,960 have returned negative.

Right now, 4,90,756 people are quarantined in the state, 4,90,640 in home quarentine and 116 in government facilities.