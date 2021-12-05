69 students test Covid positive in 2 K’taka districts



Bengaluru: As many as 68 students have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Shivamogga and Chikkamagalur districts of Karnataka.

In the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya residential hostel in Seegodu village in Chikkamagalur district as many as 40 students and teachers tested positive.

Initially, three students and four staff tested positive. The health department immediately swung into action and collected the swab samples of 418 students and all staff members and sent it for testing.

All students are asymptomatic and the residential school has been sealed down.

In another incident, 29 nursing students tested positive for Covid at a private nursing college in Shivamogga. Deputy Commissioner K. Shivakumar, who confirmed this, also stated that all are asymptomatic.

The hostel has been sealed down. The infection came to light when the district administration was conducting random tests. Not only this, measures have been taken to test people in the neighbourhood.