7 arrested for cheating over 250 through fake placement agency

New Delhi: A fake placement agency has been busted by the police in the national capital and seven people who allegedly cheated over 250 job aspirants of around Rs 23 lakh have been arrested, an official said on Sunday.

The seven accused, including five women, were identified as — Karan Kumar (24), Rohit Kashyap (21), Sweety Sharma (46), Yasmeen (25), Anchal (19), Preeti (21) and Muskan Singh (19).

Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harsh Wardhan said a complaint was received at Cyber police station in which the complainant alleged that she was contacted by one Muskan, through phone who stated that she is a recruiter from Shine.com.

“Then, she asked her to visit the job consultancy in Bhikaji Cama Palace for an interview and they collected registration fees of Rs 3,500 and Rs 8,500 from her through Google pay. After this the complainant was issued an Appointment Letter by Sunshine HR Global Services in the name of other private companies, but they were forged and no job was given to her,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR under sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

During investigation, the police laid a trap and conducted a raid at the so-called job consultancy office at Bhikaji Cama Palace.

During the raid, it was revealed that a fake call center was found operating in the name of Sunshine HR Global Services, the official said.

During the raid, 16 mobile phones, two laptops, several registers and forged appointment letter pads in the name of Sunshine HR Global Services were recovered and seven people were nabbed.

On questioning, it was revealed that they cheated over 250 job seekers of approximately Rs 23 lakh as registration fees.