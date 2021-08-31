Spread the love



















7 Best Smartphones Recommended for Anyone

In recent years, smartphones have become an essential part of people’s lives. Nobody can imagine their lives without smartphones now. Whether it is for entertainment or for finishing your office work while travelling, or for staying in touch with friends and family; smartphones have become one common tool for accomplishing all of these tasks.

In a competitive market such as India, Realme mobile phones have emerged as a real crowd-pleaser, with a large proportion of the population opting for these phones across different price points. These phones ensure high amounts of productivity for the user and also enable them to comfortably switch between a range of tasks even while travelling. The long battery life allows for seamless work, without having to spend too much time charging these devices.

Even as technology evolves to enable a whole new level of functionality with smartphones, there are several smartphones from leading brands that are recognised as being ideal for a range of uses. Regardless of the primary purpose of the users, they can use these smartphones to complete a wide array of tasks. Read on to learn about the different smartphones that are recommended for all kinds of users.

1. OnePlus 8T 5G (256GB)

5G phones have emerged as the most popular kind of smartphone today, owing to the increased functionality they offer at affordable rates. They are becoming more common too, as smartphone makers begin aligning their products to meet 5G requirements. The OnePlus 8T 5G (256 GB) variant is one such smartphone, which also offers powerful cameras of 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 2MP configuration, which let you boost your online presence and enhance the natural colours in your pictures. Its 6.55-inch display lets you easily watch all kinds of content and finish your work. OnePlus 8T is also considered by many to be one of the best devices in the mid-premium segment.

2. Oppo Reno6 5G (128GB)

Oppo is another brand that has carved a niche for itself among smartphone buyers in India. Priced at around Rs. 30,000, the Oppo Reno6 5G (128 GB) variant flaunts a gorgeous look and has been ergonomically designed. With its 4300 mAh battery, the phone is able to help you easily cruise through the day without needing to stop to charge your phone.

3. Realme X7 (128GB)

Realme 5G phones are fast becoming a rage among consumers, and Realme X7 (128GB) helps bolster the company’s popularity due to its sleek design, which masks the powerful machine. This Realme mobile has a 6.43-inch screen, which ensures a comfortable display for any content you want to watch, or even if you want to play games on the go. The powerful 4310 mAh battery lets you comfortably use the phone for long periods of time without worrying about the device running out of juice.

4. Mi 10i (128GB)

The 108 MP rear camera is one of the most exciting features of this smartphone from the house of Mi. This model lets you highlight and capture the best moments of your life in full colour and at high resolution. It also has a powerful battery of 4820 mAh capacity, which means you never have to stop clicking pictures long enough to charge the phone. Additionally, the 128GB internal storage allows you to store multiple files, such as word documents, images and videos.

5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256GB)

5G phones are all the rage right now, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G gives us multiple reasons for their surging demand. Its mammoth 6.9-inch display will make you feel like your content has come to life, as you lay in leisure and watch videos from various platforms. With a 4500 mAh battery, the phone will last you for days before you need to charge it again.

6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G (256GB)

One of the most stylish smartphones in the market today, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is set to capture hearts with not just its looks, but also its functionality and power, which ensure you never have to stop scrolling even while you travel. The 6.9-inch display will let you watch your favourite content, even as the phone’s sleek interface lets you switch between screens and tasks at hand. This is a luxury device and is one of the most expensive models available in the market.

7. Realme 8 Pro (128GB)

While not a Realme 5G phone, this model is winning acclaim for its simple interface and sleek design. The phone offers efficient functioning and lets the user comfortably accomplish a range of tasks on the go. Its powerful camera only adds to its charm for the younger population.

