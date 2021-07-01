Spread the love



















7 bodies found, 11 missing in Bali ship capsize



Bali: At least seven bodies have been found, while 11 people remain missing after a ship capsized off the waters of the Indonesian resort island of Bali, rescue officials have said.

Head of the Bali Search and Rescue Office, Gede Darmada, told Xinhua news agency late Wednesday that the toll still could change.

Alif Supartana, head of the Bali office’s operation affairs unit, said that “the figure of missing persons may change. We will wait until there is no more report from the relatives or families. Then we can figure out the precise number of the missing persons”.

He added that the actual number of people onboard the ship may also be different from the manifest.

Supartana said that the search and rescue mission will be carried out for seven days.

Meanwhile, 46 people have been rescued so far.

The KMP Yunicee ship sank at 7.06 p.m. on Tuesday near the Gilimanuk port in Bali after departing from the Ketapang port in the East Java province.

Like this: Like Loading...