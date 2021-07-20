Spread the love



















7 bodies recovered in northern Ethiopia after boat accident



Addis Ababa: Rescuers have found bodies of seven passengers of a capsized boat in northern Ethiopia, a local official said on Monday.

Cherinet Asmare, Chief Police Commander of East Dembia locality, Central Gonder zone of Amhara regional state, said rescuers found the bodies of seven passengers after two days of intensive search operations, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Asmare further said that rescuers are currently trying to retrieve the bodies of more missing passengers of the capsized boat, reported state media outlet Ethiopia News Agency (ENA).

The deadly accident happened on Saturday evening when a boat transporting up to 13 passengers and large cargo on Ethiopia’s Lake Tana, overturned.

Police are investigating the possible causes of the accident.

