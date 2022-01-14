7-day isolation mandatory for Kerala students – Dr Rajendra K V

Mangaluru: Students from Kerala who are new to the district should undergo a 72-hour RT-PCR test and mandated seven-day home isolation, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said on Thursday.

‘This rule is applicable to all of the district’s medical, engineering and paramedical colleges,’ the DC said.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada district is increasing. Kerala has a corona positivity rate of 5.6 per cent. Students from Kerala, who are new to the district, must undergo a 72-hour RT-PCR test as well as mandated seven-day home isolation,’ the DC said.

Testing and screening will be extended to all educational institutions, housing and shopping centers. ‘If somebody has Coronavirus symptoms, they must be isolated. International travelers are still being tested. As per the guidelines, random testing in educational institutions will be discontinued,’ the DC said.

Home isolation cases will be closely monitored. Containment zones must be maintained.

All IPC protocols should be followed by anyone working in a hospital. Vaccination of youngsters between the ages of 15 and 18 must be undertaken at the earliest.

All must adhere to Coronavirus precautions such as wearing a face mask, hand sanitisation and maintaining social distance.