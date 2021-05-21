Spread the love



















7 Die Of COVID-19 and 864 Persons Test Positive in DK on May 21

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, seven persons have died of COVID-19, and 864 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus in Dakshina Kannada district on May 21.

Meanwhile, 1,166 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 68,527 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 845 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 10,405 active cases in the district.

