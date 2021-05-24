Spread the love



















7 Fire Personnel from Kadri Fire Service Station Infected with Covid-19, with One Death

Mangaluru: Being the front-line workers, the job of Fire Personnel during this pandemic attending to emergency calls has put their lives at risk, and many are tested coronavirus positive while on the line of duty. As per sources, seven personnel belonging to Kadri Fire Service ]Station have tested positive for coronavirus, and one among them Naveen Chandra, aged 54, succumbed to the disease on 23 May.

Hailing from Ulla-Kotekar, Naveen had joined the Fire Service Dept on 10 November 1997, and apart from being an expert firefighter, he was very active in cultural, social, music and co-curricular activities. He was admitted to A J Hospital on 9 May, after he tested positive for Covid-19. Since he was suffering from breathing problems, he was admitted to the hospital, but the timely treatment didn’t save him from the deadly virus.

Naveen Chandra (54)

It is learnt that the other six fire personnel are under home quarantine. It is suspected that the firefighters might have contracted the disease during Tauktae cyclone relief work when they took part in the rescue operations.

Naveen Chandra is survived by his wife and three children. Team Mangalorean expresses heartfelt condolences to Naveen’s bereaved family members. May His Soul Rest In Peace!

Like this: Like Loading...