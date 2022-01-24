7 killed, 16 injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan



Islamabad: At least seven people were killed and 16 others injured in separate rain-related incidents during a recent spell of heavy rains in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said.

Women and children were among those who lost their lives in the rain-triggered incidents of land sliding and roof collapse in various areas of the province since Friday, the PDMA added in a report on Sunday.

It said that at least 19 houses and buildings were partially or fully damaged due to downpours, adding that rescue and relief operations are in progress under the supervision of local administration in the affected districts, Xinhua news agency reported.

Authorities also cleared several roads for traffic after they were blocked due to land sliding in the province.