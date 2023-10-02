7 killed after roof of church collapses in Mexico



Mexico City: At least seven people were killed while 30 others are reportedly trapped after the roof of the Santa Cruz church collapsed in Mexico’s Tamaulipas state, local authorities said.

According to police, around 100 people were at a mass at the time of the collapse. Local media reported it was a baptism.

A number of children are believed to be amongst those trapped and rescue efforts are ongoing, the BBC reported.

Images on social media showed the church building in ruins as people crowded around the rubble, desperately searching for those who were trapped inside, the British news broadcaster reported.

The incident was caused by a fault in the roof, according to the authorities cited by local media.

Like this: Like Loading...