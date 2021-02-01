Spread the love



















7 killed as pick-up van overturns in Odisha



Bhubaneswar: At least seven passengers were killed and several others injured after a pick-up van carrying them overturned in Odisha’s Koraput district on Sunday.

The incident took place on National Highway 326 near Murtahandi under Kotpad police limits, police said.

They had come on the vehicle from Nagarnar area of Chhattisgarh to attend a mourning ritual in Kotpad.

The injured have been shifted to Jagadalpur hospital, informed V. Guntupalli, Koraput Superintendent of Police.

The death toll may increase considering the severity of the accident.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained as the rescue operation is underway, added a police official.