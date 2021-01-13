Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expands his Cabinet

Spread the love



















7 MLAs sworn in as Cabinet ministers in Karnataka



Bengaluru: With the induction of seven new faces, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday expanded his Cabinet for the third time in the last 17 months.

This comes after days of hectic parleys and discussions, including with the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Those who took oath on Wednesday in the Raj Bhavan are – Umesh Katti, Aravind Limbavali, M.T.B. Nagaraj, Murugesh Nirani, R. Shankar, C.P. Yogeeshwara and S. Angara.

Rajarajeshwari Nagara MLA Muniratna Naidu, who was part of a group 17 defectors, has been left out, but Yediyurappa for the time being assuaged him stating that he would be accommodated during the next Cabinet reshuffle.

While being inducted, six of the new ministers took the oath of office and secrecy while Katti took it in the “name of farmers and God”. Eight-time legislator from Hukkeri, Katti was the first one to be sworn in while six-time legislator from Sullia, S. Angara was the last to be sworn in.

With the swearing in of seven new members, Yediyurappa has filled 33 Cabinet slots, while keeping one vacant for the time being. Yediyurappa had directed Excise Minister H. Nagesh to resign from his ministry and the CM is likely to keep one vacant berth.

This was the third expansion of the Cabinet since Yediyurappa assumed charge in July 2019 after the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government as 17 MLAs of the coalition partners defected and joined the BJP by resigning their Assembly membership.



