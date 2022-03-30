7 Pakistani miners killed in Oman accident

Islamabad: At least seven Pakistani miners were killed in a tragic mine accident that occurred in the city of Ibri in Oman. Four other workers are missing, Express Tribune reported.

The accident reportedly took place after a rockslide hit the marble quarry, crushing seven of the miners and possibly burying those missing.

Another Pakistani was injured in the incident and is currently under treatment.

The Pakistani Embassy in Muscat said they were closely coordinating with Omani authorities for the search and rescue operation for the missing miners.

Authorities have deployed heavy machinery, sophisticated cameras and sniffer dogs for the search and rescue operation.

Two officers of the embassy visited Ibri and met the affected families and workers. The embassy offered complete support and ensured that the bodies would be repatriated to Pakistan at the earliest after the completion of relevant formalities.