‘7 Panels Formed- Those Using Loudspeakers get Permission within 15 days’-DC

‘7 Panels Formed (Seven panels, three for City Police Commissionerate, formed to screen applications)- Those Using Loudspeakers get Permission within 15 days’- said DC Dr K V Rajendra

Mangaluru: Chairing an important meeting with the concerned authorities on usage of LOUDSPEAKERS Deputy Commissioner Dr K .V. Rajendra has said that all existing users of loudspeakers in public and religious places should obtain permission within 15 days, from the respective committees constituted for the purpose. “The respective committees should ensure those loudspeakers whose users fail to obtain permission within the prescribed time are removed within 15 days thereafter. All religious places should compulsorily obtain permission from the committees”the DC said.

Dakshina Kannada DC Dr K V Rajendra

The use of loudspeakers has been strictly prohibited between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. for everyone while the public should obtain permission to use them on special occasions too. If loudspeakers are used during the prohibited hours, necessary legal action will be taken by the committees.

Dr. Rajendra said that the use of loudspeakers indoors should not exceed the prescribed limits. The committees should arrange a single window system to receive and dispose of applications for the use of loudspeakers, he added.

In an official note on Wednesday, the Deputy Commissioner constituted seven committees, three for Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate limits and four for the taluks, to accord permission for the installation of loudspeakers in public and religious places.

While Karnataka State Pollution Control Board’s environment officer in Mangaluru K. Keerthi Kumar is a member of all three committees for the City Commissionerate limits, North Sub-division Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mahesh Kumar and Executive Engineer A.H. Suresh are the other members of the North Subdivision; ACP (South) Dinakara Shetty and Executive Engineer A.H. Suresh are the other members of the South Sub-division committee and ACP (Central) Parameshwara Anantha Hegde and Executive Engineer G. Guruprasad are the other members of the committee for the South Sub-division.

Bantwal Assistant Superintendent of Police Shivansh Rajaputh and Deputy Environment Officer R. Manju are members of the committee for Bantwal and Belthangady taluks along with Bantwal Tahsildar Smitha Ramu and Belthangady Tahsildar Mahesh as members of the committees of the respective taluks.

Deputy Superintendent of Police at Puttur Gana V. Kumar and Deputy Environment Officer Maheshwari Singh are the members of the committees for Puttur and Kadaba taluks with Puttur Tahsildar Ramesh Babu, Kadaba Tahsildar B. Anantha Shankara being other members of the Puttur committee and Sullia Tahsildar Anithalakshmi being the other member of the Sullia taluk committee.