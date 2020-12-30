Spread the love



















7 UK returnees test positive for new Covid strain in Karnataka



Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Wednesday confirmed that seven cases of the new coronavirus strain have been reported in the state.

“All seven Covid cases had returned from Britain and landed in Karnataka during December. Of the seven cases, three are in Bengaluru and four in Shivamogga district, which is also the home district of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa,” the Minister told the media.

According to Sudhakar, three primary contacts of the Shivamogga cases have also tested positive. “Their samples have been sent for testing for the new coronavirus strain. All seven Covid positive patients have been put under home quarantine,” he said.

The apartment of the three positive patients from one family in Bengaluru has been sealed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for 14 days.

The civic body claimed the action was taken as a precautionary measure and all residents had been advised to stay at home for 14 days.

In the wake of the new strain of the coronavirus, Chief Minister Yediyurappa appealed to all the UK returnees in the past two months to get themselves tested.

“A few returnees are still untraceable and the health department has asked the home department to help in tracing the UK returnees,” Sudhakar said.

The swab samples of 26 persons who tested positive for Covid-19 were sent to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans) to ascertain whether it is the new strain and seven of them were found to have contracted the UK variant, the Health Minister added.

He claimed that the 26 persons were among the 1,614 UK returnees who were subjected to the tests.



