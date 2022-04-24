7 universities to be established in 3 months in K’taka



Davanagere (Karnataka): The establishment of seven new universities as announced in the recent Karnataka budget would become a reality in three months, C.N. Ashwathnarayan, State Minister for Higher Education, said on Saturday.

Speaking at the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ of Indian independence and job fair organised at Panchamasaali Peetha in Davanagere district, Ashwathnarayan said upgrading of seven engineering colleges similar to IITs would also be taken up soon.

He added that the effective implementation of the National Educational Policy will increase the employability of future generations of students and help to realise the goal of the ‘job for all’ policy adopted by the state.

Mentioning the twinning programmes introduced in technical courses, the Minister said: “Collaborations and MoUs with foreign universities have enabled students of the state to secure twinning certificates in emerging technology courses by providing opportunities for students to study simultaneously in universities of the US. Students from economically backward sections will be benefitted from this initiative.”