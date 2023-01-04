7-year-old Detective Dog Jwala of DK District Dog Squad Passes Away

Mangaluru: 7-year-old JWALA, a Doberman pinscher sniffer dog attached to the Dakshina Kannada District Dog Squad passed away due to a kidney infection. Born in February 2015, Jwala joined the DK dog squad seven years ago following a six-month-long training provided in Bengaluru. The dog was handled by its trainer Armed Police Constable Kumara Kathlera.

Doberman Pinscher Sniffer/Detective Dog



It is learnt that Jwala was the lone detective dog of the district squad, and was involved in the detection of many criminal cases in DK and Mangaluru. With Jwala’s death, the dog squad now only has a sniffer dog which is used for detecting explosives. A detective and a sniffer dog each were undergoing training in Bengaluru.



DK Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane participated in the last rites ceremony giving a guard of honour to Jwala. The dog was buried at the District Armed REserve grounds.