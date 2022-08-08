7-year-old Girl Drowns While Crossing Footbridge

Kundapur: A 7-year-old girl fell into flowing water while she was crossing a footbridge at Byndoor here, on Monday, August 8.

The deceased has been identified as Sannidhi (7), daughter of Pradeep Poojary, a resident of Makkimane near Byndoor. She was studying in 2nd standard in a government school.

According to sources, Sannidhi was returning home after finishing school when the incident took place. On Monday evening while returning from school, she accidentally slipped as she was crossing the wooden footbridge. The girl had been washed away due to the force of water. Locals and fire officials rushed to search for the body.

Byndoor MLA Sukumar Shetty, Tahsildar Kiran Gorraiah, and others visited the spot.

