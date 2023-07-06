71-year-old man Drowns in Kubja River while Crossing Wooden Footbridge

Kundapur: A 71-year-old man drowned in the Kubja River while crossing a wooden footbridge on July 5, at Yedamoge under Kollur Police Station limits.

The deceased has been identified as Seshadri Aital (71), a resident of Toplumane village in Yedamoge.

According to the police, Seshadri Aithal drowned in the Kubja River while crossing a temporary wooden footbridge. His body was later recovered from the river.

A case has been registered at Kollur Police Station.

