710 Aspirants Turn Up for Screening Test of which 200 will be Selected for Police Posts  

Spread the love



















710 Aspirants Turn Up for Screening Test at University College, Mangaluru of which 200 will be selected for Police Posts. 95% of the aspirants were from Dakshina Kannada while the rest were from other districts, including 22 from the Naxal affected areas who were sent by ANF-Superintendent of Police Nikhil.



Mangaluru: As many as 710 aspirants for the Police Constable/Police Sub Inspector posts had registered for a month-long workshop for aspirants wanting to join the police force a few days back. “The response was beyond our expectations and we are trying our best to accommodate as many aspirants as possible to the course,’’ had said city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar. In an attempt to encourage people from Dakshina Kannada district to join the police force, Mangaluru city police, for the first time, had launched this month-long workshop. Registrations began at the city police commissioner’s office on Monday, 9 August 2021.

Among those who arrived, nearly 230 plus were for police sub-inspector selections and 470 plus were keen on joining as police constables. Out of the total aspirants, 95% were from Dakshina Kannada and the rest were from Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada, among other places, including 22 from the Naxal affected areas, sent in by the Superintendent of Police of ANF, Nikhil.

Out of a total of 710 men and women who appeared, 380 plus were graduates in various courses. The city police have decided to conduct the training in two batches of 100 students each. Other than 100 students staying in a hostel, about 100-day scholars will also be accommodated. Though the commissionerate was formed about a decade ago, yet, during the recruitment process, less than 10% of candidates were selected from the Dakshina Kannada to the district or city police force.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Friday, 13 August during the Screening Test held at University College, Mangaluru said, “Out of the 710 aspirants appearing for the screening test, 200 will be selected, either for Police Constable or Police Sub Inspector. 25 classrooms have been arranged here at the University college, where 30-40 candidates will be accommodated in each classroom. The test will be for one hour, with 80 general knowledge questions. While height is one of the requirements for the police post, the candidates should have a good physique and should have a Covid-19 negative test report. A one-month crash course will begin soon for the selected 200 aspirants, at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru. During the course, it is compulsory that all candidates stay in the hostel facility at St Aloysius College.

“The course will help aspirants prepare well during recruitment drives. The candidates are expected to produce a physical test certificate that they had cleared previously during police sub-inspector or police constable selection. The police department will bear the expenses of the food, while St Aloysius College, Mangaluru has generously accepted our request to provide hostel facilities, classrooms and a library. Separate stay arrangements have been made for men and women aspirants. The course will be held from 8 am to 8 pm every day. (8 am-1 pm; Lunch break and once again classes begin from 2 pm until 8 pm). The best part is that it is a FREE COURSE, and the first preference will be for the people from Dakshina Kannada district, and in case seats are vacant, people from other districts will be considered. This is an attempt to ensure that more locals are inducted into the police force”, added N Shashi Kumar.

Ms Pranamya A Y, aged 23 a Engineering graduate from Sahyadri College, Mangaluru

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Ms Pranamya A Y, aged 23 who had graduated in engineering from Sahyadri College, Mangaluru and now working at a private firm said, “I always had a passion since childhood to join the police force, and I want to serve the people by being a good, dedicated and honest police personnel. Being involved in many sports and also in cultural activities, I have maintained my physique, which I think is a plus point during the selection for the police post. We need dedicated and committed police to serve the community, and I think I am one of the right person to be selected for the post of Police Sub Inspector”.

Ms Shanthi, having done her M Com from St Agnes College, Mangaluru and presently employed in an IT firm in Mangaluru said, “I always wanted to follow in my father’s footsteps who served in the police department as Head Constable and then senior Sub Inspector for over 30 years, who was an honest, sincere and dedicated government servant, who had received laurels and praises from the department. Now that I have made up my mind to join the police force even though I have pursued my education in a different field, I want to make my dad proud in discharging my duties to the best of my abilities, with dedication, commitment and hard work, giving no scope for corruption/bribery, if given a chance to serve as a Police Constable or Police Sub Inspector”.

Ms Sowmya S P, an MBA graduate from Manel Srinivas Nayak Memorial Institute of PG Management Studies, Mangaluru

Ms Sowmya S P, an MBA graduate from Manel Srinivas Nayak Memorial Institute of PG Management Studies, Mangaluru, having done her PUC & graduation at Canara College, Mangaluru said, “Even though I am presently working for a reputed private firm in Mangaluru, I wanted to join the police line long ago. But since there were no recruitment centres in Mangaluru then, either we had to travel to Bengaluru and other North Karnataka state places to appear for the police test, we now have this opportunity to sign up for the police selection right here in our town. As a Kannadiga, I want to serve the people of this state with honesty and integrity. My sincere and heartfelt gratitude to the City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar for coming up with this unique project, aimed at giving an opportunity to the Mangalureans/DK people to serve in the police force. I am confident in passing this test, and if selected for the police post, I will discharge my duties very efficiently, honestly and with dedication and commitment”.

Like this: Like Loading...