714 Persons Test Positive And 8 Die Of COVID-19 in DK On June 5

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 714 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and 8 have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on June 5.

Meanwhile, 804 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 79,471 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 945 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 7,808 active cases in the district.

