721 Persons Test Positive and 3 Die of COVID-19 in DK on May 24

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 721 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and three have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on May 24.

Meanwhile, 788 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 71,060 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 863 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 10,325 active cases in the district.

