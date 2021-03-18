Spread the love



















725 paramilitary companies for poll-bound Bengal: CRPF chief

New Delhi: A total of 725 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be deployed in poll-bound West Bengal, CRPF Director General Kuldiep Singh said on Thursday.

He said that the operational strength of each company is 72 troopers, and that 495 companies have already been deployed in the state which will go for Assembly polls in eight phases — March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the 82nd anniversary of the country’s largest paramilitary force, the CRPF chief said 230 more companies will soon arrive in the state and will be deputed at specific places in West Bengal. He said 350-370 of the total companies are from his force.

Singh, a 1986-batch IPS officer of the West Bengal cadre, said that deployment in the different phases of elections is being worked out.

“It is pre-poll deployment, and the reason behind it is to boost security in the state so that anti-social elements and such activities could not occur,” he said.

Asked about the threat assessment, the DG said, “We supply support to the state authorities. Threat assessments are done by state authorities. They decide our deployment based on inputs.”

“State authorities work on intelligence basis. We do not interfere in those matters. We provide support to the state authorities so that peaceful and successful elections could be held under the directions of the Election Commission.”

The DG said that the CRPF is committed for peaceful, free and fair elections wherever it is deployed by the Central government

“The CRPF only provide support to the state authorities in maintaining law and order, we do not gather intelligence inputs.”

Asked about the VIP security cover being provided to protectees in West Bengal, the DG said a total of 13 people enjoy the facility in the state.

Of the 13 protectees, five each enjoy ‘Z’ and ‘Y+’ category security, one ‘Y’ category and two ‘X’ category cover.