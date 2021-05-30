Spread the love



















727 Persons Test Positive and 5 Die Of COVID-19 in DK on May 30

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 727 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and 5 have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on May 30.

Meanwhile, 738 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 75,548 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 906 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 9,329 active cases in the district.

