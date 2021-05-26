Spread the love



















729 Persons Test Positive and 11 Die of COVID-19 in DK on May 26

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 729 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and 11 have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on May 26.

Meanwhile, 756 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 72,544 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 884 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 10,099 active cases in the district.

