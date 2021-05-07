Spread the love



















73 more die of Covid in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Covid-19 claimed 73 more lives in Andhra Pradesh while the state reported 17,188 new cases.

The fresh fatalities pushed the state’s cumulative death toll to 8,519 while the case tally rose to 12,45,374.

Ten people each succumbed to the virus in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam district. East Godavari reported eight deaths followed by seven in Chittoor, six each in Guntur, and Krishna, five each in Kurnool, Prakasam, and West Godavari, two each in Nellore, and Srikakulam and two in Anantapur district.

According to state health officials, the government and private laboratories in the state tested 1,00,424 samples during 24 hour period ending 10 a.m. on Friday. The state has so far conducted 1,71,60,870 tests.

The period saw 12,749 people recovering from the virus. The cumulative number of recoveries has gone up to 10,50,160.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,86,695.

During the last 24 hours, Chittoor reported maximum number of cases at 2,260. Visakhapatnam saw 1,868 new infections followed by 1,823 in East Godavari, 1,779 in Anantapur, 1,632 in Srikakulam, 1,530 in Nellore, 1,515 in Guntur and 1,342 in Kurnool.