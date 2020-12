Spread the love



















73 new Covid cases push Zimbabwe’s tally to 10,912



Harare: Zimbabwe has reported 73 fresh Covid-19 infections, pushing the country’s tally to 10,912, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The country also reported nine more fatalities, taking the toll to 303, said the ministry.

A total of 9,062 people have recovered from the disease across the land-locked country in southern Africa, Xinhua reported.