Spread the love



















737 Persons Test Positive And 4 Die Of COVID-19 In Udupi District

Udupi: According to the district health bulletin, 737 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 4 have died of COVID-19 in Udupi district on May 18.

Among the new cases, 380 cases are from Udupi Taluk, 294 from Kundapur taluk, 59 from Karkala Taluk and 4 outsiders. The district has registered a total of 48373 cases so far.

Meanwhile, 1095 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery on May 18.

So far 48373 positive cases have been reported in the district and 275 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 649 active cases in the district.

Like this: Like Loading...