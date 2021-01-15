Spread the love



















73rd Army Day celebrations held at St. Mary’s College, Shirva

Shirva: The precious beauty of this country is the youth of today. The NCC helps students to develop leadership qualities. The college’s alumnus Mr. Jackson Francis Cabral, who was the chief guest at the 73rd India Army Day celebrations held at St. Mary’s College, Shirva said that he wanted young guns of this country to make good use of it, thereby becoming an exemplary citizen in the people-nation service.

Principal of the college Dr. Herald Ivan Monis, cadets who deserve, is a great example of selfless service and fraternity, explaining the importance of patriotism to the NCC cadets. The NCC distributed cadets certificates in the presidential address, stating that this day will be remembered as a day of remembrance to honor our country’s brave and courageous soldiers and love for the country.

This day is the most important day. India Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year in January 1949 to commemorate the day Lieutenant General KM Kariyappa took over as Commander-in-Chief of India. “This day is celebrated to honor the selfless service of the nation’s warriors and their love for the country,” said junior under officer Pavithra Acharya.



The college’s NCC officer, Lt. K. Praveenkumar , in Army’s B’ Certificate Examination, cited a list of 27 cadets who have excelled in higher grades and said that they will be able to get higher education and employment benefits because of this certificates in the future. Second Officer John Williams, Lecturer Yashoda, Ex-Cadets Godwin Monis Gabral, Sera Mathe Mackwan, All cadets ,teaching and non-teaching staff of the college were present.

Sergeant Major Pratima Acharya prayed, Lance corporal Shruthi C poojary welcomed the gathering, Sergeant Raina Andrade proposed vote of thanks and corporal Rion Rishi Alphonso compered the programme.