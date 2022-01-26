73rd Republic Day Celebrated at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute

Mangaluru: On January 26th, 2022, the 73rd Republic Day was celebrated at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute, Mangaluru. Ln Govardhan Shetty, President of Lions Club was the Chief Guest of the programme. Staff members and few students were present for the flag hoisting programme. Ms. Zunira Banu, Student of Sewing Technology welcomed the chief guest and the gathering. The flag was hoisted by the chief guest and everyone sang the national anthem.



The students of Sewing Technology sang the patriotic song. The chief guest Ln Shetty addressed the gathering saying that the full name of India is Republic of India. The Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January 1950 and Dr. Rajendra Prasad took the first tenure and became the President of India. Indian citizens have the power and can choose the government democratically. January 26 was chosen as the Republic Day because it was on this day in 1929 that the Indian National Congress issued the Declaration of Indian Independence”.

Life has given us two gifts: Chance and Choice. We have the Chance to meet many people throughout our life and we have the Choice to select friends for our life. We will succeed only by taking powerful decisions or giving power to our decisions. Knowledge is power and only by our actions things can be done. So knowledge must be changed to actions” added Ln .

The vote of thanks was rendered by Ms. Velisha Tellis, Student of Sewing Technology. The programme was compered by Ms. Zunira Banu, Student of

Sewing Technology.