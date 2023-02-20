74 Beneficiaries to Receive Sewing Machines on SCDCC Chairman Dr Rajendra’s 74th Birthday

Mangaluru: “On February 24, the chairman of SCDCC Bank popularly known as “Sahakara Ratna” Dr M N Rajendra Kumar is celebrating his 74th birthday. Dr Rajendra Kumar is known as a Co-operator, organizer and Social Worker in the two Districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada. To mark his birthday we are distributing 74 sewing machines to 74 members of the Navodaya Self-help group. The programme will be held at the SCDCC Bank premises, Kodialbail on February 24 at 10:30 am”, said the President of the celebrations Committee, Devi Prasad Shetty during a press meet held at the SCDCC Board Room here on February 20.

Addressing the media persons Devi Prasad Shetty said, “Dr M N Rajendra Kumar is the first person serving the Co-operative society for more than 28 years. Dr Rajendra Kumar has served with integrity and transparency. He has taken the Cooperative bank to newer heights with his determination and dedication. Next year he is celebrating his 75th Birthday and we have planned to celebrate it in a unique way. This year, we are distributing sewing machines to 74 beneficiaries from the Navodaya self-help group”.

Devi Prasad Shetty further said, “Shree Gurudevananda Swamiji of Odiyoor Sri Gurudevadatta Samsthanam will inaugurate the programme. MLA of Mangalore South Constituency D Vedavyas Kamath will preside over the programme. Prof P S Yadapadithaya will honour Dr M N Rajendra Kumar on occasion. The former president of Kannada Sahitya Parishath, S Pradeep Kumar Kalkura will read the citation. More than 3000 people will take part in the programme”.

Vinay Kumar Soorinje, Director D R Ramesh, Managing Director Gopalkrishna Bhat and others were also present.

Like this: Like Loading...