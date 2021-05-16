Spread the love



















745 Persons Test Positive And 5 Die Of COVID-19 In Udupi District

Udupi: According to the district health bulletin, 745 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 5 have died of COVID-19 in Udupi district on May 16.

Among the new cases, 316 cases are from Udupi Taluk, 307 from Kundapur taluk, 113 from Karkala Taluk and 9 outsiders. The district has registered a total of 46739 cases so far.

Meanwhile, 1197 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery on May 16.

So far 46739 positive cases have been reported in the district and 266 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 6805 active cases in the district.