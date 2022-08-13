75 Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav Begins at St Vincent Ferrer Church-Valencia



Mangaluru: Celebrations are all over India as India celebrates 75th year of Independence and to make this meaningful and grand,the celebrations have already begun.

At St Vincent Ferrer Church-Valencia in the City the celebrations began on August 15th 2021 with the hoisting of a mega flag which was hoisted on a 50ft pole. An initiative was made to distribute national flags which was successfully hoisted by the parishioners last year.

Amrit ka Mahostav began at Valencia church on 13th August 2022 after the 6.30am mass,as a mark of Har Ghar Tiranga a campaign launched by the government of India as a follow up initiative the parish priest distributed the national flags to all the Gurkar’s.

Assistant Parish Priest Fr Vijay Monterio, Fr William Barracas,Parish Council secretary Rita Menezes,convener of 21 commissions Steevan Rodrigues and Vinay Lobo were present during the distribution.

By Gordon DAlmeida

Pics by Nikhil Studio

