’75 Freedom Tree Park’ in City to Mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Mangaluru: Briefing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Rohan M. Shiri, the Founder & Advisor of Universal Knowledge Trust, (UKT), Mangaluru said,” On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Universal Knowledge Trust in association with NECF and Swatch Karkala Brigade (SKB) are organising a plantation drive on 15th August 2022 to celebrate our 75th Independence day in a unique way with a concept of building ’75 Freedom Tree Park’ in Mangaluru “

Also speaking Shashidhar Shetty, General Secretary of National Environmental Care Federation (NECF), Mangaluru said ” Plantation will be in 75 locations with 75 varieties of Plants with the support of 75 Teams on a single day in south India.These parks will be dedicated to all the leaders who were instrumental in the last 75yrs towards building Independent India”.

Also speaking during the press meet Jeeth Milan Roch, MD. Vana Charitable Trust said “We invite any organisations, colleges, schools or clubs who are like minded and interested to join hands in this plantation drive. The organizers will be providing saplings of 75 different varieties to each team, and each team is required to organise volunteers and for plantation a public space site of around 7 cents and above. Participation certificates will be issued to all the participants.

Also present during the press meet were Subrahmanya Devadiga, Secretary, UKT; Vignesh J P, Member of SKB; Ganesh Prasad, Treasurer UKT; Shammy Shiri , Managing Trustee, UKT ; B D Thimmaiah and Vidyashankar Shetty , both Project coordinators.

Please come forward and contact :

Project Green Coordinator Hlr. Subrahmanya K at 99649 10018

www.universalknowledge.in