754 foreigners with expired visas in state, says Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

There are a total of 754 foreign nationals staying in Karnataka after expiry of their visas, and there are also 502 police complaints lodged against foreign nationals, the state Legislature was told on Thursday.

Answering a question in the Legislative Council from BJP’s Gopinath, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara stated that the government will initiate steps to send them back.

Foreign nationals come to the state for education, tourism and other reasons.

He also said that there are 502 cases lodged against foreigners in the state over illegal activities, and most of them are against those who have come from Africa. They plan in such a way that the complaint is lodged against them so that they can stay back in India, Parameshwara said, adding that in spite of this, his department is monitoring them.

The minister said that there are 4,890 foreign students studying in the state, while as many as 8,862 foreigners are residing in Bengaluru and other parts of the state on visas.

Noting every police station is instructed to monitor them, he noted that there were incidents of violence by some foreign nationals. The process of sending foreign nationals whose visas have expired will be done on priority basis, he said.

The Home Minister also stated that there is shortage of space in jails for the prisoners.

Answering the question in this regard by BJP’s Pratap Simha Nayak, he said that there are 54 jails in Karnataka and among them, there are excess prisoners in 28 jails. There is provision for 14,237 prisoners in the state’s jails, but the total number of inmates is 16,053.

New barracks are built in six new jails and they will accommodate 3,700 prisoners, he said, adding that in spite of this, there is shortage of space for prisoners, and measures are taken in this regard.

