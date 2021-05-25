Spread the love



















755 Persons Test Positive and Ten Die of COVID-19 in DK on May 25

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 755 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and ten have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on May 25.

Meanwhile, 933 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 71,815 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 873 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 10,137 active cases in the district.

Like this: Like Loading...