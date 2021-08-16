75th Independence Day Celebration by St Aloysius College NCC Cadets

Spread the love



















75th Independence Day Celebration by St Aloysius College & St Agnes College NCC Cadets at the ‘Martyrs War Memorial’ near Kadri Park, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: On the eve of the 75th Independence Day Celebration 18 Karnataka Battalion NCC Under the aegis of NCC Gp HQ, Mangalore, remembered the martyrs who laid down their life for our country. The occasion was marked by carrying out Swachha Abhiyan by cleaning the “War memorial” premise on 14th August 2021 by NCC cadets of various Schools and Colleges of 18 Kar Bn NCC, Mangaluru.

On the auspicious day of 15th Aug, Independence Day the Battalion carried out Wreath laying followed by a Guard of Honour carried out by the cadets of St Aloysius College and St Agnes College, Mangaluru. The occasion was marked by wreath-laying by Lt Col Amitabh Singh, SM, Adm Officer of 18 Kar Bn NCC, Mangalore and Lt Cdr Harsha M R, of Indian Navy, posted as Medical Officer to the Coast Guard, Mangaluru. The function was also attended by veteran officers of the defence forces who had rendered their service to our motherland.

