75th Independence Day Celebrations at St Vincent Ferrer Church-Valencia

Mangaluru: St Vincent Ferrer Church, Valencia celebrated India’s 75th Independence Day at the church grounds. The day began with Holy Mass which was celebrated by resident priest Fr Paul Sebastian D’Souza along with PP Roque Dsa, Asst PP Fr Vijay Monterio and Fr William Barracas.

The Flag hoisting ceremony was held after the mass. The Chief Guest for the ceremony was Brahma Kumari Vishveshwari from Brahma Kumari’s Spirituality, Mangalore Zone. After hoisting the flag, and addressing the gathering she said – “Today is the most important day for all Indian’s. As we are celebrating our country’s Amrit Mahotsav and our Prime minister has called for Har Ghar Tiranga. Saffron,White and Green mentally let’s consider it as Har Maan Tiranga. Saffron stands for sacrifice and let’s all put out all the bad things from our mind and practice good.

White stands for purity hence let’s look at each other with positive thoughts. Christian community follows the principle forgive and forget and if we follow this principle surely our mind will become pure. Green stands for Samruddhi. We need to have a thought of love and care towards everyone. We express that Christians-Muslims-Hindus are our brothers, this is not enough we need to live and practice this brotherhood, only then our country will be an example for a global teacher and this is how we need to adapt from Har Maan Tiranga and follow it in our lives, that is how our country will prosper and become an example for all other countries.

Today as we celebrate the Amritosav of our country. Let’s all make our minds loving, if our minds are loving our family becomes loving, if the family is loving our locality becomes loving, and if our locality becomes loving our whole country becomes loving. So let’s all keep in our mind one thing Self Transformation leads to World Transformation. She Concluded her message by wishing everyone a Happy 75th Indian Independence Day.

As a token of love and brotherhood Rakhi was tied to everyone present on the Dais. Fr Roque D’Sa Parish Priest, Fr Vijay Monterio Asst PP, Resident Priest Fr Paul Sebastian D’Souza, Parish council secretary Rita Menezes, convenor for 21 commissions of the parish Steevan Rodrigues were present. Ms Rita Menezes welcomed the gathering. Suman D’Souza compered the program.

