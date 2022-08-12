75th Independence Day Parade Rehearsal in Full Gear at Nehru Maidan

Mangaluru: India’s Independence Day reminds the country’s citizens of all the sacrifices the freedom fighters have made to secure the country’s future. Since its independence, India has made stellar progress in every field, including education, military and space programmes. Commemorating the nation’s independence from British rule, India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day this year in a glamorous way post-pandemic since last year it was held in a sombre manner.

Modern India is an epitome of Scientific and Technological Development and is one of the key elements for economic growth. Post 15th August 1947, India’s journey has become a great example of an impressive growth story. As claimed by the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, India is among the topmost countries in the world in the field of scientific research and has been positioned as one of the top five nations in the field of space exploration. India has continuously undertaken space missions, including missions to the moon and the famed Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). India also ranks third among the most attractive investment destinations for technology transactions in the world.

And this year 2022 the celebrations all over India named “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ have been planned in a grand manner, marking the 75th Anniversary of Independence Day, which will be celebrated on 15 august 2022. And here in Mangaluru, elaborate preparations are on way, and one among them is the I-Day parade, and since two days the district police has been doing rehearsal at Nehru maidan, rain or shine.

Among the police teams taking part in the guard of honour/parade are – KSRP, DK Police Unit, Civil Police Mangaluru, CAR Mangaluru, Women’s Police Wing, DK Home Guard Unit, DK Fire Brigade, NCC Junior, Guides, Scouts, Road Safety Patrol (two teams) boys team with leader Aqil Yusuf and girls team leader Rithika Bangera under the guidance of RPI teachers Ms Gladys Lobo and Rajesh G of St Theresa School, Bendur, among others. The parade rehearsal has been held at 7.30 am for the last two days, to make sure the parade is done in the right way. The parade commander this year will be Ms Geetha Kulakarni-Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), and RPI Subramanya.

The rehearsal was undertaken by the police department, with ACP of CAR Murugesh Upase aking the guard of honour, The Nada Geethe/Desha Bhakti Geethe/Raitha Geethe was sung by the students of Chinmaya School, Kadri, Mangaluru, and the parade is led by the DK Police Brass band. The compere for the I-Day celebration as always will be Mrs Manjula Shetty, from BRP, Mangaluru division and Umesh-PUC faculty at Women’s Junior College, Jyothi, Mangaluru.

The flag hoisting will be at 9 am on 15 August by District Minister In-Charge Sunil Kumar, joined by Deputy Commissioner Dr KV Rajendra, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, SP, IGP, MLA’s/MP, politicians and district administration authorities. With the Theme – “Nation First, Always First’ the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ will be a Great Celebration for the Amirtham of Independence. Bharat Matha ki Jai!

Like this: Like Loading...