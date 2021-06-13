Spread the love



















774 new cases, 12 deaths in J&K as Covid spread continues to dip

Srinagar: A total of 774 new cases and 12 deaths were reported from J&K on Sunday as the spread of Covid infection continued to decline in the Union Territory.

Officials said 229 cases and seven deaths came to light in the Jammu division, and 545 cases and five deaths in the Kashmir division, while 1,965 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

So far, 307,412 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K, out of which 288,145 have recovered, and 4,186 have succumbed.

There are 15,081 active cases in J&K out of which 5,546 are from the Jammu division and 9,535 from the Kashmir division.

