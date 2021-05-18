Spread the love



















777 Persons Test Positive and 7 Die of COVID-19 in DK on May 18

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 777 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 7 have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on May 18.

Meanwhile, 1,449 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far 65,908 positive cases have been reported in the district and 828 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 10,989 active cases in the district.

