77th Independence Day Celebrated at Father Muller Campus

Mangaluru: With great pride and reverence to the nation, the national flag was hoisted in the Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Kankanady Campus on the occasion of the 77th Independence day 2023.

India being the largest democracy and a vibrant youthful nation, saw the show of strength of the Mullerian family beckoned by the call from the Director FMCI for togetherness as one nation.

A symbolic programme was held in the institutional ground, perfected by Fr Ajith B Menezes (Administrator FMMC) to honour the day. The security staff under the leadership of the Mr Jochim Menezes displayed their contingent’s guard of honour to the National Flag.

Dr Hilda D’Souza, Principal of the Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCOAHS), was bestowed the honour of being the Chief Guest for the occasion. In her address she reminded that independence was got with the sacrifices of our forefathers who from all walks of life took part in our freedom struggle. This enthusiasm and patriotism should be celebrated with gusto throughout many generations and not flicker off in time. Though Freedom from colonial rule was attained, freedom from poverty, communalism, strife and many should we fight for. India’s progess not only in terms of agriculture (40% world rice share) which is in news, but our digitalization and make in India has to be appreciated. We need to make India Self Reliant.

To our defense forces, who give us our sleep we should acknowledge their sacrifices. To our political leaders who toil for our nation we need to support. To our nation let us contribute in the human element, environmental safety, saving energy and participation in public activities and protection of public property. As students, faculty, researchers let us take our work beyond the confines of our walls to bolsten our nation, not run away casuing brain drain.

Her speech drew a loud and thunderous applause, resounding the impact of it on everyone gathered especially the student community whom she appealed to shoulder the nation building activities.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho headed the Management, Faculty, staff and Patients gathered in saluting the National Flag with echoing of the National Anthem. Prof Agnes E J, Vice Principal FMCON welcomed all and briefed on the Chief Guest.

Dr Oliver D’Souza, Asst Prof Community Medicine was the master of ceremony and provided a befitting vote of thanks. Patriotic Songs were sung by the students of FMMC and the prayer song was sung by the college and school of Nursing. Sweets were distributed to all gathered for the occasion.

Like this: Like Loading...