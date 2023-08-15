77th Independence Day celebrated at St Aloysius Gonzaga School



Mangaluru: St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru celebrated 77th Independence Day on 15 August 2023, with great fervor and patriotism. The Chief Guest Sudhir G Amin, GP CAPT Indian Airforce (RETD), Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ and Vice-principals Ms Laurel D Souza and Ms Aparna Suresh graced the occasion. The Chief Guest hoisted the tricolour flag to commemorate the nation’s independence. In his address, he said that the youth are the nation builders and they can work towards the progress of the nation. He further urged the students to come forward and join the Indian Armed forces and encouraged them to make use of such opportunities.

The Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ in his address gave a call to invoke great sense of patriotism and sustain it throughout our lives. The dignitaries were given the guard of honour by the NCC cadets of the school. There was a spectacular cultural programme presented by the students that kindled a sense of love for our country.

K Trisha Appanna, Leona Melinda Dsouza and Khatija Soha Shakir of class XII compered the programme. Master Leroy Rodriguez of class X welcomed the gathering and Anu Jade Olivera of class VIII proposed the vote of thanks. The programme was coordinated by Ms Sandhya Manoj, Ms Anjana Kamath, Ms Shamitha Shetty, and Ms Swathi.

