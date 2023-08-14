77th Independence Day Parade Rehearsal Getting Up In Full Gear At Nehru Maidan in City

77th Independence Day Parade Rehearsal Getting Up In Full Gear At Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: India’s Independence Day reminds the country’s citizens of all the sacrifices the freedom fighters have made to secure the country’s future. Since its independence, India has made stellar progress in every field, including education, military and space programmes. Commemorating the nation’s independence from British rule, India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day this year in a glamorous way post-pandemic since last year it was held somberly.

Modern India is the epitome of Scientific and Technological Development and is one of the key elements for economic growth. Post 15th August 1947, India’s journey has become a great example of an impressive growth story. As claimed by the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, India is among the topmost countries in the world in the field of scientific research and has been positioned as one of the top five nations in the field of space exploration. India has continuously undertaken space missions, including missions to the moon and the famed Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). India also ranks third among the most attractive investment destinations for technology transactions in the world.

And this year 2023 the celebrations all over India post named “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ have been planned grandly, marking the 77th Anniversary of Independence Day, which will be celebrated on 15 August 2023. And here in Mangaluru, elaborate preparations are on the way, and one among them is the I-Day parade, and since two days the district police have been doing rehearsals at Nehru Maidan, rain or shine. Among the police teams taking part in the guard of honour/parade are – KSRP, DK Police Unit, Civil Police Mangaluru, CAR Mangaluru, Women’s Police Wing, DK Home Guard Unit, DK Fire Brigade, NCC Junior, Guides, Scouts, Road Safety Patrol (two teams) boys team under the guidance of RPI teachers Ms Gladys Lobo and Rajesh G of St Theresa School, Bender, among others. The parade rehearsal has been held at 7.30 am for the last two days, to make sure the parade is done in the right way.

The parade commander in charge this year is- U Subramanya-Reserve Police Inspector as the First parade commander-in-chief and Ms Faizunnisa- Police Sub Inspector is IInd Parade Commander-In-Chief.

The rehearsal was undertaken by the police department, with DCP of CAR Umesh Naik taking the guard of honour, The parade is led by the DK Police Brass band. The compere for the I-Day celebration as always will be Mrs Manjula Shetty, from Block Resource Person (BRP) Mangaluru division and Umesh-PUC faculty at Women’s Junior College, Jyothi, Mangaluru.

The flag hoisting will be at 9 am on 15 August by District Minister In-Charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, joined by DK Deputy Commissioner, Police Commissioner, IGP, MLAs/MP, politicians and district administration authorities. Come Tuesday, 15 August, whether it is rain or shine, it will be a Great Celebration for the Amirtham of the 77th Independence of India. Bharat Matha ki Jai!

ALSO READ RELATED ARTICLE :

Jana Gana Mana! City Gearing Up in Tri-Colour to Mark 77th Independence Day Celebrations

Like this: Like Loading...