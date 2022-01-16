782 Persons Test Positive and 2 Die of COVID-19 in DK on Jan 16

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 782 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and two persons have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on January 16.

Meanwhile, 216 persons have been discharged after complete recovery.

So far 121757 positive cases have been reported in the district and 1708 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 4011 active cases in the dis