784 new Covid cases in Karnataka, 1,238 recovered



Bengaluru: Maintaining a healthy trend, Karnataka registered only 784 new Covid cases in a day while 1,238 patients recovered across the southern state on Wednesday.

“With 784 new cases on Tuesday, the state’s Covid tally increased to 9,24,137, including 9,177 active cases, while 9,02,817 recovered so far, with 1,238 discharged in the last 24 hours,” said the state health bulletin here.

The virus, however, claimed six more lives, taking the state’s death toll to 12,124 since the pandemic broke out on March 8.

In Bengaluru, 437 new cases were reported, taking its Covid tally to 3,90,789, including 5,679 active cases, while 3,80,769 recovered, with 902 discharged earlier in the day.

With just three succumbing to the infection in the day, the city’s death toll rose to 4,336.

Of the 210 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 89 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 15 in Kalaburagi, 14 in Tumakuru and 10 in Hassan.

Out of 1,34,173 tests conducted in the day across the state, 11,136 were through the rapid antigen detection and 1,23,037 through the RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate for the day was 0.58 per cent and case fatality rate 0.76 per cent across the state,” added the bulletin.