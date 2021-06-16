Spread the love



















790 Persons Test Positive and Ten Die of COVID-19 in DK on June 16

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 790 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and ten persons have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on June 16.

Meanwhile, 966 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 85,665 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 998 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 6,5940 active cases in the district.

